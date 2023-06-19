Bredene conducts another pilot project with deposits on cans and PET bottles (Bredene)

As of last year, the coastal municipality of Breden is organizing a pilot project with deposits on cans and PET bottles. A deposit is introduced on drinks in the beach bar in the municipality. Those who return the consumption at one of the beach stations will receive 20 euro cents back. With the project, Bredene wants to demonstrate to Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) that a classic deposit system is the best option.

At the end of last year, Minister Demir announced that a deposit would be introduced in 2025. Currently there are several pilot projects on digital deposit systems. According to Bredeen, however, a digital system is not a good idea. “We know that almost half the population does not have the digital skills to work with such a system,” says Mayor Steve Vandenberg (Voorit). “And then we’re not even talking about the technical detail of printing scan codes on packaging, privacy issues, vulnerability to fraud, and additional workload for (local) governments to roll out digital systems.”

With the pilot project in Bredene, the municipality wants to demonstrate how easy it is to use a classic system of deposits. “We show how easy it is to implement. In addition, we can immediately see the results in the litter problem. With the pilot project, we show the minister that the solution is simple and that the effect of the deposit has already been proven countless times It’s done,” says Vandenberg.

By the end of this year, the minister should make a choice regarding the arrangement of the deposits. “We show that classic deposit is really the only option when there is a ministerial election in the autumn.”