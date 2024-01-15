Brentford vs Liverpool Lineups, Confirmed Lineups for Premier League Match

This Saturday, February 17th starting at 7:30am brentford from danish Thomas Frank action will be taken against liverpool from german Jurgen Klopp for the meeting in accordance with premier league date 25, At GTech Community Stadium.

The two teams last met on November 12 last year, a match that ended in a win liverpool 3-0, match day 12 Premier 2023/24, Whereas his team had won three out of the last five matches. clopp and only one brentfordWhile he tied up the rest.

BEES They arrive with an irregular gift, as out of their last four matches played they have won only two. But while losing is a big problem, the one thing this team doesn’t have to pay for is scoring goals. In their last two defeats they had lost 3–2 and 3–1 (apart from the fact that they were against two of England’s greats, Tottenham and City), in both matches they started ahead on the scoreboard.

Thus, led those outspoken they won on the last day Premier League 2-0 against wolverhampton, This was the seventh time that they managed to add three in this edition of the league. EnglandIn which he also has four draws and 12 falls.





Whereas, towards Reds They have reached a good level of football, with three wins and one loss in their last four matches. Furthermore, in the local league table they are two points ahead in first place with 54 points. Manchester City (Second in the table with one match left to play).

Similarly, by whom orders are given, by whom orders are given clopp They come scoring on the last date burnley 3-1, their 16th win in this edition PrimeApart from six draws and 2 losses.





Brentford vs Liverpool: Lineups for the Premier League match

Brentford: Mark Flekken; Mads Roerslev, Collins, Christopher Ajer, Ben Mee; Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Gennelt, Sergio Reguilon; Neal Maupay and Tony. DT: Thomas Frank.

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Endo, Alexis McAllister, Curtis Jones; Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. DT: Jurgen Klopp.

Brentford vs. Liverpool: times, TV and how to watch Premier League matches online

Brentford and Liverpool will play at the GTech Community Stadium on Saturday, February 17 in matchday 25 of the Premier League., It will begin at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. usa and can be followed live through nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, the NBC Sports app and USA Network.

read this also

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between Brentford and Liverpool in exclusive coverage brought to you by the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial staff,