Brian Moya’s brilliant goal helps Real Spain beat Guatemala’s Coban Imperial

2024-01-13
royal spainwith goals from brian felix, Defeated Carlos Small and Brian Moya 3-1 Imperial Coban of Guatemala In this San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.
In the first half of the match, the Sampadran venue suffered a blackout and the match was stopped for a few minutes until the lighting was restored. 49, 70 and 80
There were no goals in the first 45 minutes of the duel, however, the guest reached the second half where Chapin’s team could not withstand the attacks of the Sampedrano club.
First arrived via Panama carlos small, who hit the net of Koban Imperial in the 49th minute of the second half. This was Canalero’s second match in the preseason.
brian felix He added to the score by assisting the second Spanish goal Olympic StadiumIn which there was a regular crowd of his fans.
Oranigro came forward in the third goal brian moyaWho didn’t need more than 10 minutes to score their first goal with colors royal spain Of san pedro sula, The Beast scored in the 80th minute.
At the end of the match, he scored against the tour through Luis Martínez, who put the ball into the upper right part of the frame defended by Michael Perello.
– Three in a row –
Real Juventud 1-2 Real Espana.
Grills One 1-3 Real España.
Real Spain 3-1 Coban Imperial.
– duel letter –
(3) Real Spain: Michael Perello; Darlene Mencia, Anfronit Tatum, Dixon Ramirez, Sebastian Hernandez; Carlos Mejia, Cristian Calix, Zoe Benavidez, Jim Morrison; Kennedy Rocha and Carlos Smalls.
(1) Koban Imperial: Mayor Alvarez; Thales Moreira, Manuel Lopez, Keener Agustin, Bladei Aldana; Byron Leal, Marco Rivas, Brian Lemus, Alexis Matata; Jenderson Pereira and Diego Casas.
