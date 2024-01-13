Brian Moya’s brilliant goal helps Real Spain beat Guatemala’s Coban Imperial

2024-01-13

royal spainwith goals from brian felix, Defeated Carlos Small and Brian Moya 3-1 Imperial Coban of Guatemala In this San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.

In the first half of the match, the Sampadran venue suffered a blackout and the match was stopped for a few minutes until the lighting was restored. 49, 70 and 80

There were no goals in the first 45 minutes of the duel, however, the guest reached the second half where Chapin’s team could not withstand the attacks of the Sampedrano club.