Bridget Masland is horrified by secret duet on stage: ‘Out of my comfort zone’

Emma sings Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ with her mystery singer. Although she usually recognizes voices quickly, Emma now finds it difficult to make out who she is dueting with: “I have no idea.” In any case, what Emma can deduce from the voice is that it is a woman, but according to her, an experienced singer is not in it: “I always think it’s stupid to say that, but I don’t think she’s very experienced in singing. Are.” The other panel members can’t make any sense of it: “It’s tough, you know,” says Dave. But then Jeroen suddenly gets a hunch: “He can only be one.” Which according to Jeroen, will keep it a secret for a while.

Still, it remains a tough task for all the panellists as they haven’t learned much even after the final round. the voice of secret singer Sounds young, but according to Jamai Loman this ‘singer’ has been in front of the camera for over thirty years: “Oh, is she a model?” asks Soya. this is for zeroine A piece of cake And he sticks to his first guess, “one hundred percent.” At the unveiling it turns out to be none other than Bridget Masland: “No man! So cool,” says Soya. Jeroen’s mouth immediately drops open because he didn’t see it coming: “I’m ashamed of what I wrote.” he thought oldelder brotherCandidate Kelly van der Veer stood behind the wall: “Sorry.”

Bridget really enjoys taking part in the programme, but singing on stage remains a challenge for her: “I love singing out of my comfort zone, I find it very scary.” According to Bridget, her performance didn’t go the way she wanted: “It was worse than I expected.” But Jamai and the panelists disagree: “That you’re here to stand up for the show.” Dare and the game is lovely,” says Jamai. She jokes that Bridget even devised a ruse to divert attention. She chose to wear a top with a plunging neckline: “I thought: I’ll put all the attention on it, then maybe no one will notice my voice,” she laughs. secret couple Can be seen every Thursday at 8.30 pm on RTL 4.

