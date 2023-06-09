Bridget Masland sings with Emma Heisters

None other than Bridget Maasland made an appearance on Thursday evening’s modest viewing secret couple And in fact nobody saw it: not a single member of the panel recognized her voice and so Emma Hesters was (positively) surprised when she saw the RTL Boulevard presenter behind the screen.

None other than Bridget Masland made an appearance on Thursday evening's modestly watched secret duet, and in fact, no one saw that coming: Not a single member of the panel recognized her voice and Emma Hesters was therefore (positively) surprised when she saw the RTL Boulevard presenter behind the screen. Watch below as Emma Hesters and Bridget Masland perform the song Flowers (by Miley Cyrus) in Secret Duets.









