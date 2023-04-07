Brigitte will have big changes in Overwatch 2 season 4

Since the release of Overwatch 2, Brigitte has struggled. With the removal of stuns from most heroes in the game.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 Impressions

Brigitte lost a core part of her Shield Bash ability, making her a great support pick to help protect her team against immersive heroes like Genji, Doomfist, and Tracer. Once a juggernaut that dominated the ranks of competitive play through the iconic GOATS team composition, her journey in Overwatch 2 has been an uphill battle, with Brigitte as the main character across the globe begging Blizzard to help her. morph into a support hero that works best for balancing nerfs to your team.

Thankfully, shortly after celebrating her fifth anniversary in the game, Brigitte will finally be getting a revamp to her hero kit with the upcoming Hero Balance Patch coming in Overwatch 2 Season 4 on April 11, 2023.

Most of Brigitte’s gear will remain the same, with the rework taking control of her Ultimate ability, Rally, and transforming it into something new. Here’s a full breakdown of the new Rally, posted on the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account:

Brigitte: Now in Ultrawide 🛡💥 Get acquainted with the changes coming to Brigitte’s ultimate ability, Rally, in Season 4 of #Overwatch2 launching April 11! pic.twitter.com/FCOhlbegBG —Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 6, 2023

This Rally is a pretty impressive change, as it removes the temporary health that your current build gives to allies when using it. Instead, all teammates in the Rally AOE, upon activation, will receive 100 restorable armor.

Rally’s bonus movement speed is now reduced from 30% to 15%, and Brigitte’s small shield transforms into a much more significant and bulky barrier when activated. This size seems comparable to most Tank Hero shields and looks like it can provide cover for up to three of your allies at once.