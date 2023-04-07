Brigitte’s changes or ‘rework’ in season 3

we already saw the New Character, the events and some of the ‘skins’ What awaits us in season 3 of Overwatch 2 that will arrive on April 11, 2023, but we have not talked about the changes to the characters or the ‘rework’ that one of Brigitte’s most iconic abilities will undergo: Motivation (‘Rally’).

Blizzard revealed that this season they will have changes for Sigma, Reinhardt and Cassidy. They will also undo the changes they made to Mercy. But it is the Swedish heroine who will have the most radical changes.

What are the changes or ‘rework’ of Motivation (‘Rally’) for Brigitte in season 3 of Overwatch 2?

As you know, the goal of Motivation so far is to increase movement speed and grant additional health to nearby allies. That will cease to be so.

This is how Motivation will continue to work when Season 3 arrives.

Brigitte gains 100 restorable health for armor.

Does not create temporary health

Movement speed increase reduced from 30% to 15%

The size and health of barrier shield is increased

is increased shield lash now hits multiple enemies and stuns them

According to the developers, the objective of these changes or ‘rework’ is that Brigitte’s maximum ability has more participation and is more powerful.

We’ll see if they achieved their goal in a few days, when we receive the update to the new season.

Source: Blizzard