Bring Minecraft mobs to life thanks to these mods that add ChatGPT AI

It adds a new dose of realism to the game or at least, it adds a new gameplay not available till date. To use this mod we will need to run the Java version of Minecraft and we can add an AI to it, in this case the ChatGPT one.

Surely, you know about zombies, creepers, spiders, skeletons and endermans, as well as other mobs in the game. Above all, the aggressive mobs are dumb and they are going to come to attack us, without further ado. But now, they have developed an option that adds new features to all the characters and animals in the environment.

Possibly the game with the most mods in history is Minecraft. This simple game continues to be a top seller around the world, with millions of players. The interesting thing about the game is that it has no limits, you can do anything within this game.

We have several mods that explore the inclusion of artificial intelligence within the game. stands out AIMobs, That will allow us talk to all the characters in the environment. We can not only talk to zombies or skeletonsalso with villagers and even cows, sheep, rabbits, etc. We will be able to ask anything, be it Minecraft or any other topic.

For now, we can only chat in a basic way. We can request a zombie to help us find iron, but it will simply give us tips to find it.

In addition, we have as an alternative MCChatGT, which is more or less the same. We will be able to talk to the mobs and ask them questions, as well as advice for within the game.

If you want to use them, you should keep in mind that the information that ChatGPT will give you is limited. The reason is none other than that these mods are limited to the knowledge of this AI. The AI’s knowledge of the game is limited to Minecraft 1.17, which is the most recent version that the tool knows about. So functions, biomes and blocks introduced after the update are unknown to this utility.

Is there anything that can’t be done in the game?

One begins to wonder, what is the limit of the game? Some of the biggest craziness is creating an in-game calculator or processor. We also have the largest library on a special server where there are censored texts in many countries. There are even different servers whose map is literally the same as Earth (flat earthers really enjoy this map)

But there are more crazy things, like playing Minecraft inside Minecraft or playing Doom inside the game. Not counting the Twitch series, like Squids Games or Tortillaland, which are real hits.

The most curious thing is that this simple block game continues to sell very easily. It catches children and adults and, on top of that, Minecraft Legends is launched tomorrow, so it continues to be very topical. There are brutally successful sagas and this is one of them, what a great success for Microsoft to buy Mojang.