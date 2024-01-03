“Bringing in Kylian Mbappe will make the team worse”

2024-02-07



Former Barcelona player and current sporting director of Barça club, Deco, joined Catalunya Television to talk on the ‘Onze’ program about the current affairs of the team. The Portuguese was consulted about LaLiga arbitration, Xavi’s continuity, players looking to renew and whether there will be star signings in the summer market.

Vitor Roque approved “These are things that are difficult to understand and scare us, but we have to continue. “We have already said what we had to say.” wise “VAR is not helping us and we are not clear that things are being done fairly. What is happening does not help football. “There are many things to improve.” Xavi’s departure “It is a surprise for everyone. At the end of the season, consideration was given to renewing Xavi, as Laporta wished to have until the end of his mandate in 2026. Xavi did not want a long contract, as it would cost him heavily if he did not win. We always trust him. Laporta had a project with Xavi, so this decision surprised us. We respect his decision because he is Zaavi and we have love for him. “We would not consider this project without Xavi”

new coach “I haven’t started talking to any coach, because we are still absorbing Xavi’s goodbye and we need to get points. The subsequent game against Osasuna was complicated. Then we have the injuries to Ferran Torres, Joao Felix and Balde and these are more important things than talking about the future coach. We talk a lot with the President and the decision will be joint” Your relationship with Xavi “We constantly debate ideas, but Xavi has his own staff. As football people and former teammates we talk about football.

deco looking style “Barça has always been a little bit of everything. The history has been made with La Masia players, with high-level players, with youngsters who came to La Masia… The first thing we did is sit down with Aleksandrenko. The players who are leaving are no coincidence. We always have to look at La Masia, whether we sign great players or not. We want a big team, but fair play has adapted us to a great extent. vital signature “We would not like to. We would like to take steps to balance the team, but I cannot answer that question, because it depends on the circumstances. What I would like is to improve the team and not make it worse. “I think selling Araujo and De Jong to bring in Mbappé would make the team worse.” The Joaos “We were missing a player like Cancelo to complete the right back position and his arrival has balanced that position for us. Joao Felix came in due to the departure of Dembele and Ansu Fati. Dembele left because he had paid the clause and Ansu Fati because he wanted minutes. João Félix reduced his salary to enter fair play and helped us in some games. “The effort to keep them going will depend on what we can do.”

