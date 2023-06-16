British DJ Paul Oakenfold accused of sexual misconduct: ‘Masturbated in front of his assistant’ | Show

Paul Oakenfold has been accused of sexual assault in Los Angeles. A former assistant and producer of the British DJ says he masturbated several times in her presence. according to sheet music Rolling stone She demands compensation.

The woman says she started working for Oakenfold, 59, in October 2022 at the age of 23. DJ would masturbate in front of her on her first day of work and again on three separate occasions.

When the woman reported this to the company she was employed with a few weeks later, she was shown a nondisclosure agreement and not allowed to work again until she signed it. will be given. He may have eventually signed ‘under duress’, but may no longer have worked for Oakenfold. The woman says that she was fired from her job in March this year.

The woman claims compensation of more than $25,000, 23,000 euros. Oakenfold, known for remixes for Madonna, Britney Spears, U2 and The Rolling Stones, has yet to respond to the allegations.

