British farewell to Elton John sets TV record

Never before in the history of the British Glastonbury festival have so many people been seen on television.

An average of 7.3 million Britons followed Elton John’s swan song at Britain’s biggest music festival last Sunday on the BBC. Late viewers have not yet been included in that figure. This is an absolute record so far. In comparison, last year Diana Ross was the most watched star with 3.1 million viewers and Paul McCartney was watched by 2.7 million music fans.

The 76-year-old veteran on Sunday gave fans a masterclass in singing and performing arts as he performed a two-hour set that featured nothing but superhits. like the old classics Do not break my heart until recently the number one hit cold heart. There were 120,000 people in the festival grounds. It is officially the highest-grossing tour of all time, with revenues of approximately 900 million euros. rocket ManThe singer dethroned Ed Sheeran as the artist with the best-selling tour. Sheeran sets a record in 2019 The Divide Tour, which grossed $776 million. Prior to this, U2 was the record holder.

Final performances will take place this week and next, culminating in the finale on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden. After that it certainly ended with exhausting touring for the singer.