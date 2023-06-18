British PM Sunak criticizes Boris Johnson: ‘Told to do something that is not right’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has strongly criticized former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sunak said, “He asked me something that I was unwilling to do because I believe it is not right.” The reason for the controversy is a tribute to Johnson’s staff, whom he wanted to gratefully hand over a seat in the British House of Lords. However, in some cases this was vetoed by a committee, which Johnson Sunak would have asked to veto.

According to media reports, former Culture Minister Nadine Doris will also be included in these. She resigned from parliament on Friday along with Johnson and a third Conservative MP, Nigel Adams, necessitating the holding of new elections in those constituencies.

A total of eight requests from Johnson were denied. Seven others were approved. The think tank Institute for Government says this is an unprecedented percentage. On an average only 10 per cent of the proposals are rejected.

But those who got seats also faced criticism. They include Sarah Vaughan-Brown, a former adviser to Johnson’s wife, who also walked the family dog ​​Dillon, and Kelly Dodge, who, according to the media, was parliament’s hairdresser for years. There is also Charlotte Owens, born in 1993. She is now known as the youngest ever member of the British House of Lords.