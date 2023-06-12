Britney Spears denies drug abuse allegations: ‘Breaks my heart’ Show

Britney Spears denies allegations of drug abuse. The singer is deeply saddened that in her son’s article daily Mail Quoted from Saturday. He responded on Instagram on Sunday, saying “the fact that people claim things that are not true is very, very sad.”

In a British newspaper, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, father of Spears’ sons and father to Jamie Spears, says he fears she is using crystal meth. Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are said to be very concerned about their mother, with whom they have had little contact for a long time.

Spears wonders aloud if her sons have said so themselves. Some of the statements startled him. “I don’t think it makes sense for him to say that,” she writes. With Preston saying, he needs to listen to us before it’s too late. Remember when every time you used to come to my house you used to go to your room and close the door? I never saw you. Jayden played the piano and we made music together. But after that day when I told him I wanted to see more of you, I never saw you again.’

This saddens the singer, as she says she has tried her best for her children. And it was never good enough. So now you’re going to talk about me behind my back? it breaks my heart.’

Since Spears has always felt “threatened” by the media, she hopes it is a “lie” that her family told the British newspaper. “Hopefully it’s just the press being disgusting.”

Kevin Federline said this in response to an article written by the entertainment site tmz To regret that ‘the lie is fabricated’. Whether he is referring to allegations of drug use, which is the point of the article, is unclear.

