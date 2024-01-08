Britney Spears denies rumors of new album, wants to stay away from the industry

Britney Spears denies new album rumors and vows to ‘never return to the music industry’

In a message shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the singer said that if she writes songs, it is “for entertainment, or for other people.” He claimed to have written more than twenty songs for other artists in the last two years. She described herself as a writer and said she liked it that way. In her social media post, she slammed those who say she is “turning to random people to make a new album.”

This isn’t the first time Britney Spears has hinted that she’s quitting releasing her own music. In July 2021, after nearly 14 years under the infamous conservatorship that controlled her life, money, and voice, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned, stating that he had no intention of restarting her career. Not there.

Shortly after being released from the conservatorship later that year, she said on Instagram that she was afraid of the music business and that not making her own music was a sign of disobedience to her family. But the following year, he released the song “Hold Me Closer”, a collaboration with Elton John, which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard charts and peaked at #6. However, last year, “Mind Your Business”, a song by will.i.am, was less well received and failed to make the Billboard charts.

Britney Spears’ last full-length album was “Glory” in 2016. In Wednesday’s post, Spears also wrote that it was “far from the truth” that her hit 2023 autobiography, “The Woman in Me,” was published without her approval.

Photo credit: Flickr.