Britney Spears is no longer in conflict with sister Jamie Lynn: “It’s great to meet the family” celebrities

celebritiesBritney Spears (41) is in a forgiving mood. The American singer previously had a relationship with her mother Lynn, 68, but La Spears has now reunited with her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 32.

The American singer announced via a message on Instagram that she is no longer angry with her sister Jamie Lynn. For example, Spears last week visited the set of ‘Zoe 102,’ a movie in which her younger sister plays the lead. “It was nice meeting my sister,” the pop star wrote on Instagram, among other things. “It’s always good to meet family.”

La Spears didn’t give more details, but it was already known that Lynne Spears begged her to have a relationship with her sister. “For now, things are looking good,” an insider told the Daily Mail at the time. “Lynn knows that Brittany misses her sister, and the feeling is clearly mutual.”

So it looks like Britney Spears is slowly ready to leave the past behind. The American singer has been estranged from her family for years, but the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has recently reconnected with her mother. “Three years later, my dear mother suddenly appeared on the doorstep,” it sounded a couple of weeks ago on Instagram. “Time heals all wounds. I’m so glad I finally told you everything. I think we made it. I love you so much.”

Whether or not Britney will even make up with her father Jamie in the future is questionable at the moment. For thirteen years, Jamie was responsible for actions taken against her eldest daughter’s wishes. Since the guardianship was dropped in November 2021, the singer is yet to say a positive word about her father.

