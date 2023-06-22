Britney Spears is no longer in conflict with sister Jamie Lynn: “It’s great to meet the family” celebrities

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 71 Views

celebritiesBritney Spears (41) is in a forgiving mood. The American singer previously had a relationship with her mother Lynn, 68, but La Spears has now reunited with her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 32.

The American singer announced via a message on Instagram that she is no longer angry with her sister Jamie Lynn. For example, Spears last week visited the set of ‘Zoe 102,’ a movie in which her younger sister plays the lead. “It was nice meeting my sister,” the pop star wrote on Instagram, among other things. “It’s always good to meet family.”

Prayer

La Spears didn’t give more details, but it was already known that Lynne Spears begged her to have a relationship with her sister. “For now, things are looking good,” an insider told the Daily Mail at the time. “Lynn knows that Brittany misses her sister, and the feeling is clearly mutual.”

(Read more below the photo.)


So it looks like Britney Spears is slowly ready to leave the past behind. The American singer has been estranged from her family for years, but the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has recently reconnected with her mother. “Three years later, my dear mother suddenly appeared on the doorstep,” it sounded a couple of weeks ago on Instagram. “Time heals all wounds. I’m so glad I finally told you everything. I think we made it. I love you so much.”

Whether or not Britney will even make up with her father Jamie in the future is questionable at the moment. For thirteen years, Jamie was responsible for actions taken against her eldest daughter’s wishes. Since the guardianship was dropped in November 2021, the singer is yet to say a positive word about her father.

Read also:

After Reconciling With Britney Spears, Mom Lynn Forgives Sister Jamie Lynn, Too

Kevin Federline Refutes Britney Spears’ Drug Use Statements, She Responds Too: “It Breaks My Heart”

Kevin Federline Worried About Ex Britney Spears: “I’m Afraid She’s On Crystal Meth”

Look Britney Spears dancing in revealing dress.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Matej Mohorik wraps up stage win in Tour of Slovenia with a wonderful tribute to deceased teammate: “Gino would be happy for us”

“I’m going to give it my all keeping my friend in mind and try to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved