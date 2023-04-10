Britney Spears is out of communication with her husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears continues to enjoy her vacation away from her husband Sam Asghari, but her trip has raised suspicions that something is not right with the singer. After spending a few days in Mexico, she simply got on another flight and traveled to Puerto Rico, when she was seen alone with an unknown man, supposedly a security guard, ordering drinks at a local restaurant.

According to OK! magazine sources, Asghari has not been able to speak with her, who allegedly does not respond to her messages or phone calls, which has put not only Sam but her family in a state of alert.

While the press claims that there are problems in the marriage, Sam has recently dismissed it and claimed that he did not travel with his wife because he is working.

The TMZ website caught Sam with a worried look on his face.

There are those who claim that Britney Spears, who remains without an alliance, is out of control again, and her parents are in contact with her lawyers to try to verify that everything is fine with her.

In her latest video on Instagram, Britney appears dancing on a street in Puerto Rico. When posting the clip she wrote:

“I was hot in my car 🥵☀️🚘 … I saw some pink graffiti and went to play”.

SEPARATION?

Britney Spears has ditched her wedding ring yet again amid rumors of marital problems with her husband, Sam Asghari. The singer took a vacation with her friend and manager Cade Hudson and shared a suggestive video on Instagram of the two dancing to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”.

At one point, during the dance, Spears gets too close to Cade with her butt, and the singer’s fans are concerned about Asghari’s absence, especially with rumors that her marriage is over.

In other scenes, Spears is at the beach, with Hudson taking many videos of her. Britney showed off her bod in a pink and green bikini that she paired with leopard print bottoms and a brown beach hat.

Many wanted to know where Sam was, who didn’t travel to Mexico with his wife, and allowed her to travel alone with Cade.

Sam claims he was aware of the trip and missed the Mexican getaway due to a ‘work project’.

The actor was also seen without the ring, but his representative claimed that he was without the ring because he is shooting a movie.

But who is Cade Hudson?

Cade Hudson works as an agent for the Creative Arts Agency, according to his LinkedIn. He, who was dating actress Emma Roberts, started working for the Los Angeles-based talent firm known for its impressive roster of celebrity clients – Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Thorne and Johnny Knoxville, among many others – around 2014. .

Hudson previously worked as a publicist at Full Picture, a brand management and marketing firm with clients in fashion, entertainment and other industries.

He’s been friends with Spears for decades. Through thick and thin, Hudson has been by the singer’s side and has been in Spears’ inner circle for years.

After so many comments about her behavior with Hudson, Britney deleted the video with the suggestive dance from Instagram.

