Britney Spears made a HUGE FAULT with Michael Jackson at the 2002 VMAs

In the year 2022, the VMAs directly coincided with Michael Jackson’s 44th birthday. And awards organizers invited none other than pop princess Britney Spears to the stage to lead the anniversary celebration at New York’s Radio City Hall.

On the occasion, Spears appeared wearing a leather dress for the formalities, a luxurious hat and a birthday trophy made especially for the event. However, Spears’ disastrous intro speech was perhaps completely overlooked, and for the good of VMA history.

Wishing the King of Pop a happy birthday, the singer ended up calling him the “artist of the millennium” in the jam. Michael Jackson – who was also clearly unprepared – thought that the nickname referred to some kind of lifetime achievement award and that he was being presented at that moment. Only unfortunately, the prize did not exist!

The whole thing descended into total anarchy as Jackson began his acceptance speech: “When I was a little kid growing up in Indiana, if someone had told me as a musician that I would get the artist of the millennium award, I would never have believed it.” Jackson began, before thanking God, his parents and countless others.

After initially erupting into raucous applause, you could hear a pin drop in the audience as Jackson dropped the nonexistent award in his Oscar-worthy speech. The crowd had to pretend they were thrilled while maintaining a standing ovation the entire time.

Quickly composing herself after the cringe-worthy scenes, Spears stepped forward to present No Doubt’s Best Pop Video to Hey Baby, while Michael Jackson awkwardly maintained his position on the podium.

After the awards, a spokesperson for the channel said the timing was “a little misunderstood”. “There is no such award as Artist of the Millennium. I think some wires crossed.”said the spokesperson.

Check out the moment below:

What does Michael Jackson have to do with the separation of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake?

As everyone knows, in the early 2000s Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had a relationship, which ended in a troubled way. However, what few know is Michael Jackson’s connection to this story!

Well, first let’s talk about dating. They met in the late 90s and took up dating in 1999. However, it came to an end in 2002. That same year, Justin released the track “Cry Me a River”, which has an excerpt that says:

“You don’t have to say what you did

I already know, I found out through him

Now there’s no more chances for you and me

This raised speculation of a betrayal by Britney Spears, and according to The Sun, the singer ended up with Wade Robson, and that’s where Michael Jackson comes in! I don’t know if Wade Robson is a household name for you, but we’ll tell you, this man accused the King of Pop of sexual abuse.

Wade was discovered by Michael when he was seven years old. His dance steps enchanted the singer who quickly ended up being called for publicity, TV programs. The two got closer and in 1993 the boy attended the famous Neverland Ranch.

A few years later, the dancer became part of Britney Spears’ team of dancers (that’s when they ended up staying and consequently ended her relationship with Timberlake). The friendship between Wade and Michael continued, so much so that in 2005, the boy was a witness in the singer’s defense against cases of pedophilia, in the same year the singer was cleared of all charges.

But, things changed in 2013, when Wade Robson joined James Safechuck and then they started to claim that they suffered several sexual abuses by Jackson, when they were still children. It is noteworthy that the lawsuit that the boys filed against the singer in recent years was denied by the courts.