Britney Spears on Netflix: Did you recognize the other stars of the movie Crossroads? – Cinema News

More than 20 years after its release, “Crossroads” is finally appearing in streaming on the Netflix platform. From Zoe Saldana to Kim Cattrall via Anson Mount, do you recognize the actresses and actors opposite Britney Spears?

Nanar for some, cult film for others: Crossroads has just arrived in the Netflix catalogue. Britney Spears’s only experience as an actress in cinema was not available in streaming in France and fans of the singer can now re-watch this romantic road movie.

The presence of Britney Spears in the cast attracted crowds and the film grossed over $61 million at the box office upon its release in 2002. Despite its success, American critics were not kind to Crossroads.

In France, on Alois, the film barely reached a rating of 2.7 out of 5 for the press and dropped to 1.5 out of 5 for audiences. If the film is not a masterpiece, it nevertheless marked the career of one of the biggest pop stars on the planet and, above all, allowed emerging talents to launch their careers.

You might not know this, but Crossroads was written by none other than Shonda Rhimes, who went on to be the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Murder!

Before she became the only actress to star in three of the biggest hit movies of all time, Zoe Saldana actually got her start in Crossroads. She plays Kit, one of Lucy’s (Britney Spears) best friends. Subsequently, the American-Dominican actress found herself in films such as Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, Gore Verbinski’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, J.J. Abrams and Justin Lin’s Star Trek trilogy, but also Guillaume’s Blood Ties. Made prestigious. Canet.

She is best known for her roles as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Lucy’s other best friend (Britney Spears) is played by Taryn Manning, who had appeared on screens the year before in Crossroads in the comedy-drama Crazy/Beautiful with Kirsten Dunst and Jay Hernandez. Although she then continued with other films such as 8 Mile with Eminem or Return to Cold Mountain with Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman, Taryn Manning’s career in cinema never really took off.

The actress has created her own identity especially on television. He was seen in several episodes of Sons of Anarchy and Hawaii 5-0. But she would have to wait until 2013 before getting a larger-scale role: the role of Tiffany “Exatucky” Doggett in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

The interpreter of Lucy’s (Britney Spears) boyfriend Ben, he made his mark in Crossroads but after this Anson Mount did not get much success. Even though he continued with some movies, above all it was his role of Cullen Bohannon in the series Hell on Wheels, which he played for 5 years, which gave him new notoriety.

But since then, Anson Mount has been primarily a figure in SF and superheroes. He has most notably played the role of Black Arrow in the Marvel universe in the Inhumans series and the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; and Christopher Pike in the Star Trek universe with the series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Appearing in the teen horror film Jeepers Creepers, Justin Long has had enough more or less popular projects to ensure the longevity of his career. We found this especially in dodgeball! Not bad either, Die Hard 4: Back to Hell, Tusk, What Men Think, To Hell and the Ed and New Girl series.

He also lent his voice to the character of Alvin in the film Alvin and the Chipmunks and its two sequels. Justin Long recently returned to the horror genre with the film Barbarian and the Goosebumps series.

Best known for her role as Samantha Jones in the series Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall leaves New York during the filming of the movie Crossroads to play the mother of Lucy (Britney Spears). Apart from the Sex and the City films, the British-Canadian-American actress never really had a good film career.

Since Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall has appeared in several series, such as Tell Me a Story, Filthy Rich, How I Met Your Father and Glamorous.

The Canadian actor already had a busy career when he was cast to play Lucy’s (Britney Spears) father in Crossroads. Dan Aykroyd has really distinguished himself in The Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters, Miss Daisy and Her Driver, My Girl, and Pearl Harbor.

After Crossroads, Dan Aykroyd has been more discreet in cinema and television, but he recently returned to the forefront by reprising his role of Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters: Legacy and its soon-to-be sequel Ghostbusters: The Threat of Ice.

Crossroads Movie is available on Netflix.