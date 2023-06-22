Britney Spears reconciles with sister Jamie-Lynn over memoir controversy

Looks like Britney is on her way to peace. Recently he also reconciled with his mother, whom he had not spoken to for a long time. , © Reuters

The feud between pop star Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie-Lynn has been settled. The two were at war after a discussion about a book Young Spears had released.

On Instagram, Britney shared a picture from a recent meeting. “It was really cool meeting my sister on set last week,” he seems to say. Jamie-Lynn comes to work as an actress. The two sisters were at loggerheads after Jamie-Lynn released her memoir early last year. The singer was not happy that she had been mentioned in the book and contemplated legal action. The allegations also flew back and forth online. Jamie-Lynn wanted to end the feud for a while, but Britney was very upset about it.

In two Instagram posts, Britney wrote that she was “always tougher” than her little sister. “I want to see how you would be with your beautiful face when I ask myself if you matter. I couldn’t cry, I had to be strong. I have worked all my life. I didn’t know what it was like to be served by my mother. Just sit down and serve chocolate milkshakes.”

Britney seems to be on her way to peace lately. Recently he also reconciled with his mother, whom he had not spoken to for a long time. He has had no contact with his father, who managed his finances for years against his will.