Britney Spears saddened by drug abuse allegations

Britney Spears denies allegations of drug abuse. The singer is deeply saddened that her sons have been quoted in Saturday’s Daily Mail article. He responded on Instagram on Sunday, saying “the fact that people are saying things that are not true is very, very sad.”

In a British newspaper, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, father of Spears’ sons and father to Jamie Spears, says he fears she is using crystal meth. Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are said to be very concerned about their mother, with whom they have had little contact for a long time.

Although Spears wonders aloud whether her sons said it themselves, some of the statements surprised even her. “I don’t think it makes sense for him to say that. He needs to listen to us before it’s too late,” Preston said. Remember every time you went to your room and closed the door Were? I never saw you. Jayden played the piano and we made music together. But after that day when I told him I wanted to see more of you, I never saw you again.

This saddens the singer as she says she has worked “so hard” for her children. “And it was never good enough. So you’re going to talk about me behind my back? It breaks my heart.”

Since Spears has always felt “threatened” by the media, she hopes it is a “lie” that her family is speaking to the British newspaper. “Hopefully it’s just the press being disgusting.”