Britney Spears shares nostalgic photo of son Jayden before her boys fly to Hawaii

celebritiesBritney Spears shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram holding her youngest son, 16-year-old Jayden. He probably did it in response to plans for Jayden and his brother Sean, 17, to move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

According to TMZ, Federline, a former backup dancer and father of the children, has sent a letter to her lawyer asking if Spears would agree to the children moving to the island. Sources revealed that Federline and his legal team “wanted a response from Britney before the end of the week.”

If the singer objected, the attorney would reportedly seek permission from a judge, who would likely agree with Federline because the boys want to leave town and haven’t seen their mother in over a year. This is because they are having a hard time with their mother’s independence again. Britney seems to be enjoying her ‘new life’ to the fullest and regularly posts pictures and videos on Instagram that are beyond imagination. And his two boys don’t like it. On top of that, they were both absent from her wedding last June.



The teen’s stepmother, Victoria Prince, is said to have received a job offer at a University in Hawaii, while Federline will have opportunities as a DJ there. They will move to Los Angeles after Sean graduates from high school.

Despite Spears agreeing to the move, fans are speculating that Federline wants to move to Hawaii due to that state’s extensive alimony laws. Child support must be paid to children in Hawaii up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university.

Spears and Federline married in October 2004, but separated three years later. He is also father to four other children: daughters Jordan (11) and Peyton (9), whom he shares with Victoria Prince, and daughter Corey (20) and son Caleb (18), whom he shares with ex-fiancé Shar Jackson. shares with. ,

