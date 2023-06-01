Britney Spears’ son has moved to Hawaii with her ex-husband

Singer Britney Spears will let her two sons move to Hawaii with her ex-husband. one such source says the daily mail, But her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer has yet to get permission from the singer.

Spears was married to backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. Together they have two sons, Sean Preston (17) and Jayden (16). Federline has full custody of her and now wants to move to Hawaii with the children and his wife, Victoria Prince, as she has taken a job at the University of Hawaii.

Federline must have official permission from Spears or a court to do so. Entertainment website says his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan tmz that they have asked Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart several times for a letter or e-mail with the singer’s acknowledgment, but have not yet received anything back.

So Kaplan is threatening to go to court if he doesn’t get anything by Friday. But according to a source, this is not necessary at all. Spears wouldn’t be totally against plans to take the kids to Hawaii. “Britney loves her kids. She has always supported them and wants them to be happy.” the daily mail,

absent from marriage

Kaplan expects some problems going to Hawaii, with or without Spears’ approval. According to him, this would be because Federline has full custody. Plus, the boys may not have seen Spears for over a year. In any case, the children were not present at Spears’ June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. Then the singer said that part of her had died, also because she had not seen her sons for six months. According to Federline, the boys had decided not to see her for a while because they were struggling after the judge ruled that Spears’ father no longer had control over her.