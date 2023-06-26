Britney Spears’ son moves to Hawaii with ex Kevin Federline

Past of Britney Spears, kevin federlinethought it would be nice to work with sons which he shares with Britney airy To Move. Because jayden (16) and Sean (17) Still underage, however, he needed permission from Mother Brittany to take her with him.

Britney has taken her sons to Hawaii with ex Kevin Federline

and this one Permission According to Kevin’s lawyer, Britney has Mark Vincent Kaplan Which means they will soon have to say goodbye to their sons at the airport. shared with kaplan PeopleIt’s a chance for Kevin, his wife and kids to escape the magnifying glass they’ve been under los angeles Always lying down. If that’s the reason, then Britney would do well to move on, because the media definitely won’t leave her alone.

A source shared from the same platform that the 45-year-old ex-dancer first approached his ex-wife in early May seeking permission. rehabilitation, According to a source, Britney, 41, didn’t have to think long about her answer. The source said, “Britney has always been loyal to her children and wants them to be happy.”

jayden And Sean already live with his father and his wife Victoria Prince, Kevin and Victoria also have two children, Peyton (8) and Jordan (11). It is said that Victoria was offered a job at a University in Hawaii, which was the original reason for moving to the island.

The move will happen the summer after Sean graduates. Jayden is finishing his senior year of high school from Hawaii.

Jayden and Sean’s complicated relationship with their mother

we talked about last september jayden in an interview with the daily mail About this complex binding She and her brother have had sex with their mother, and shared that they have mixed feelings about the relationship. Despite this, Jaden “100 percent thinks everything can be fixed.”

“It will take a lot of time and effort. i just want them mentally get better. I really want to see her again when she gets better. Jaden also addressed his mother directly: “I love you so much, and I hope the best for you. maybe one day we can sit together again and with each other communicate,

So we hope Britney will be able to visit her sons in Hawaii soon Valuable time,