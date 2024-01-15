Britney Spears walks completely naked on the beach and shares three (old?) photos of her butt

Britney Spears has accustomed us to photos of complete freedom in Eve outfit and Monday March 11, 2024 was no exception to this rule.

The popstar, whose full name on Instagram is now XILA MARIA RIVER RED, started the week off on a high by sharing three photos of a nude walk on the beach.

Only one flower in the caption of all three photos.

Here is the first:

Here’s the second one, which is essentially the same as the first, but with a different filter:

And here’s the third and last one, which is a little different:

He did it again. But why? Brittany may have been inspired by Princess Kate Middleton, who was accused of pulling up old photos to try to prove who knows what.

In any case we hope Britney is right.

