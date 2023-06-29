Britt (61) was almost seated next to Harding in the missing submarine: “However, I had doubts about the quality of the project and asked for a refund”. crashed submarine

Chris Brown (61) was determined to travel on the Titanic with his friend Hamish Harding. Britain had also paid a 10 percent advance for their seats on the submarine, but eventually backed out. “The quality of technology and materials worried me. In the end I felt the risk was too great and so asked for my money back”, says The Sun.

In the best-case scenario, Titan floats on the surface, but has yet to be found. In the worst-case scenario, it ran aground at a depth of four kilometers and suffered the same fate as the Titanic. Time is running out mercilessly, as the oxygen ran out yesterday afternoon (around 4.30 with us).

Brown is monitoring the situation closely. The digital marketing expert feels powerless considering that his partner may have to face a tragic end. It sounds like, “After a few beers on Necker Island (Richard Branson’s private island; version) we decided to make a move together.” “We were one of the very first to sign up for this adventure. The price was still quite low: about 90,000 euros per person (nowadays the participants have to pay 230,000 euros; ed.). We each put 10 percent on the table as an advance.

British billionaire Hamish Harding. © Janik Mikkelsen via Reuters



However, some technical glitches surfaced in later years, resulting in the development process missing the deadline. “They used old scaffolding tubes for the ballast tanks. If you make your own submarine, I guess it’s fine. But this was a commercial project,” Brown said.

The operating system – a converted game controller with buttons of four different colors – also did not inspire confidence. “I love the risk itself, but a lot of corners have been cut in the security process here. I sent an email with the message that I no longer want to participate, got my advance back and that was the end of it.

Brown is now hoping for an absolute miracle. “Hamish is a very happy boy, very easygoing too. Even in this stressful situation, he will not panic and will continue to work very intelligently. Hopefully he can transfer his calming influence to the other people on the submarine.

