BrokenBlade talks about Team Heretics and focuses on Jankos

The regular season of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) has already finished. Now the eight classified teams are preparing for the best of three in which they will seek the pass to the BO5. However, to qualify for these best of three, two teams had to stay out of the competition. And in this case they have been excel sports and team Heretics.

The British organization has finished in last place for the second divided consecutive, while Team Heretics has hit a big drop compared to last season. Despite players like Marcin Jankowski «jankos» have finished with a great individual score, his performance was not enough for the team to get a place in the next round.

BrokenBlade gives his point of view on Jankos and Team Heretics

During one of his streamingSergen Celik «BrokenBladeHe spoke about what happened to the heretics. Both BrokenBlade and Jankos they shared a team last 2022, so they know each other more than well. And seeing the man who was his partner fall for a whole year has not been a tasteful dish for him. toplaner german. For this reason, he gave his opinion in full direct when one of the spectators asked him what he thinks he is for. Team Heretics’ big problem.

«I think they are not good enough. Jankos tried with everything he had and it was very sad that he couldn’t make it. I was really disappointed when he lost the decisive gameBrokenBlade claimed. «I was very sad for him. I would have liked to see him in the next phase“, he finished.

For now, the LEC will return this Saturday with two more than interesting matches. At 6:00 p.m. (CEST) we will meet in front of a MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality which aims to be more than interesting after the events of recent weeks. After that will come Fnatic vs. Astralis which will serve to see if the British club has managed to take that step forward or, consequently, they continue to drag these serious problems.

