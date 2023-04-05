Brooke Shields reveals that she was removed from the select list created by Tom Cruise: – I want to go back – 05/04/2023

Did you run out of cake? Brooke Shields is hoping to regain her spot on Tom Cruise’s shortlist for the upcoming holiday season. In an interview with People magazine, the actress revealed that she already received the coveted coconut Christmas cake from the Top Gun star, but ended up being left out of the privileged team.

– I was on the list for a while. I’ve had a good ten-year run and I’ve won the coconut cake every year, which I’m very happy about.

The artist is known for annually treating his friends to a cake made by Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills that costs around 635 reais. Brooke said that, initially, the gift was given by Tom alongside his ex-wife Katie Holmes and his daughter, Suri.

– It was them and Suri, then it was the three of them, and then it wasn’t Suri and not Katie and just Tom. So it went from just Tom for a while, but not on all holidays. And then the cake stopped.

Not sure what happened to be removed from the list, the actress said she really wants to get the delicious dessert back.

– I want to go back to the cake list. It’s the best cake. Tom, I need to get back to the cake list.

He is the moment!

At 60 years of age, Tom Cruise continues to make a resounding success in cinema and recently made a comeback with Top Gun: Maverick. The survey carried out by the financial website Trading Pedia on the highest paid actors for productions released in 2022 revealed that the artist received about four million reais per minute of screen time to act in the feature film and was at the top of the list.

In the category of famous Oscar nominees 2023, Barry Keoghan – who competed for Best Supporting Actor for Inisherin’s Banshees – is at the top with about a million reais per minute. Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the statuette for Best Supporting Actress for Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time, received almost 150 thousand reais per minute.

Among the actors without Academy nominations, Jennifer Lawrence took second place by receiving 867 thousand reais per minute in the film Passagem. That’s success!

Below, see the sixty-year-old artists who are still going strong!