Bros Top 10 (+ Bookseller Bertram Bourkes Tips Nick Drake)

top 10 fiction

Alcibiades / Ilja Leonard Pfeiffer I promise / Roxanne van Eperen The wind knows my name / Isabel Allende Song of the Stork and the Dromedary / Anjet Danje Greetings from Benidorm/Hendrik Groen Mia’s Return / Samuel Björk Listen / Sacha Bronwasser Tiger Lily / Marion Peacock Mussart’s Shadow / John Kuipers Suriname Diary / Merijn de Boer

‘Listen’ by Sacha Bronwasser at number 7

Top 10 Non-Fiction

Total 2 – Kolms at His Best / Marcel van Roosmalen Homesickness Must Be Cherished / Floertje Desing Out of the Crap / Thomas Audman Against the Tide / Harmar Tzink Willink The State and Slavery / RM Allen – E. Capt. – M. van Rossum – Yu. Wyant Grote Utregg Quiz / Kuus Marsmann Mapping of the Netherlands Puzzle book Denkspoort / Pieter Vroege Consulting Industry / M. Mazzucato – R. collington Master Leonie / Leonie van der Grinten Flora Batwa 1800 – 1934 Wild Plants of the Netherlands

Floortje Dessing’s ‘You Must Cherish the Homesickness’ hits No. 2

Bruise Tip

Nick Drake: The Life

Two biographies have already been published about Nick Drake. Songwriter Nick Drake, who just turned 26, left behind three amazing albums and a handful of songs, and turned 75 last Monday, June 19.

A massive, richly illustrated new biography is released this month with the full cooperation of the Drake family (read: sister Gabrielle Drake). It has become a readable and recommended book. A cover album “Endless Colored Ways” will also be released, many of the songs (old-fashioned on physical vinyl singles) have now been released (including: Fontaines DC, Bombay Bicycles Club, David Gray)

A reason for me to listen and read a lot again about Nick Drake. But to share it with other loyal listeners as well, we’ll be hosting a Nick Drake afternoon on Brouse on Sunday afternoon, June 25. Two years ago I called (via the NUK website, among others) for their “Northern Sky” to make it into the Top2000. The call generated a lot of support and new (young) listeners. We’re on this biography this afternoon with enthusiasts (Di Volkskrant reader and music connoisseur Gijsbert Kammer, among others, Frank de Münnick (program producer at KRO-NCRV) and Jochen Markhorst – author of the theme book “River Man”). Will discuss Exclusive recordings can be heard, we uncover the myth of Nick (he had a social life and of course he performed more often than we usually anticipate) and we can hear live music by Robin Kester (last weekend at Pinkpop) and Ember Arcades both released a new album Year (!) And will present some of Nick’s compositions to visitors. In addition, a “River Man” book – specially written for this afternoon – will be distributed to visitors.

(By the way, the lecture is now fully booked. You can still join the waiting list)

Nick Drake was born in East Burma where his father was an engineer. The intensely musical Drake family (mother Molly also wrote songs, father Rodney and sister Gabrielle) returned to England in 1951 and settled in Tanworth-Inn Arden. Nick played several instruments (including clarinet, piano, and guitar) and excelled in athletics. Joe Boyd, discoverer and producer of the first two albums, wrote about Nick in his White Cycles. Unfortunately, all three of these albums were not commercially successful. about 24I A widespread depression ensued, and Drake died of an antidepressant overdose on the night of November 24/25, 1974. Fear of suicide, fear of a fatal accident. He is now living with his parents again.

Although rarely a success during his lifetime, his music (by Joe Boyd and Islandrecords owner Chris Blackwell) has always been available and rediscovered by each generation. Many artists cite his work as a source of inspiration. The list of (recorded) covers is almost endless. (from Paul Weller to Norah Jones, from Placebo to Lisa Hannigan, from Brad Meldau to Lucinda Williams. Praised for his characteristic guitar playing, heavenly arrangements and of course his lyrics that are so pure and pure that they provide comfort Always! Enjoy reading and listening! (Bertram Bourkes)