Brown Dust PC Game Update Full Version Free Download

The age of great mercenaries begins now!

Create your own ultimate team and take down your enemies!

▶ Captivating and stunning artwork – Experience stunning illustrations never seen before.

– Meet Brown Dust’s charming mercenaries now.

▶ Over 300 mercenaries and various skills – classic turn-based fighting machine based on grid-based movement

– All mercenaries can reach max level and highest rank. – Dive into real strategy and start recruiting powerful mercenaries.

▶ Experience thrilling battles – Hundreds of strategies depending on the type of mercenary, formation, and assault order.

▶ Various modes such as Arena, Rune Temple, etc.

– Story Experience a deep and exciting journey story.

– [Campaign] Cleared over 800 degrees.

– [Temple of Rune] Collect 5 special runes to upgrade your mercenary’s skills.

– [Sealed crystal cave] Collect awakening materials for mercenaries.

– [Demon’s Castle] Master your strategy! Get ancient coins and various rewards.

– [PVP] Battle for victory! Exciting war with other players!

– [Guild War] Crush your enemies! Fight each other against your guild.

How to install the game?

