Brown Dust PC Game Update Full Version Free Download

The age of great mercenaries begins now!

Create your own ultimate team and take down your enemies!
▶ Captivating and stunning artwork – Experience stunning illustrations never seen before.
– Meet Brown Dust’s charming mercenaries now.
▶ Over 300 mercenaries and various skills – classic turn-based fighting machine based on grid-based movement
– All mercenaries can reach max level and highest rank. – Dive into real strategy and start recruiting powerful mercenaries.
▶ Experience thrilling battles – Hundreds of strategies depending on the type of mercenary, formation, and assault order.
▶ Various modes such as Arena, Rune Temple, etc.
– Story Experience a deep and exciting journey story.
– [Campaign] Cleared over 800 degrees.
– [Temple of Rune] Collect 5 special runes to upgrade your mercenary’s skills.
– [Sealed crystal cave] Collect awakening materials for mercenaries.
– [Demon’s Castle] Master your strategy! Get ancient coins and various rewards.
– [PVP] Battle for victory! Exciting war with other players!
– [Guild War] Crush your enemies! Fight each other against your guild.

How to install the game?

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.

