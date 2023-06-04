These hair color trends are: Brownie Batter Cream and Buttercream Blonde. photo Charlotte Messman

Surprise looks set to return in summer 2023 dark hair color To see. The colour red Hair color is warm. Brownie Batter Cream, a TikTok hair color, is still trending. Those who struggle with gray hair and gray development will be very happy with another top color: butter cream blonde, We tell you more about these hair color trends for summer 2023.

Brownie Batter Cream

Chestnut brown base with highlights. photo Charlotte Messman

This summer, we said, we go a lot lucky color hair color To see. For summer weather when we usually go lighter, it’s striking. celebrities like Hailey Bieber have already adopted this trend. Hailey has said goodbye to her blond hair for a long time.

One of the most popular brownies, especially on TikTok, is still Brownie Batter Cream, This warm color reminds me of Batter for Brownies (the name says it all) but highlights are then applied, especially in the form of front make face,

look you got your gray hair color

But as always, it is never a matter of blindly following trends and the same applies to hair color trends and hair colors for 2023. they must be in harmony with the undertones in your hair And this the color of your eyes, You can roughly differentiate between warm and cool hair colors.

Some rules of thumb for finding your gray hair color:

you have skin Light Or pink Then go for light brown shades with (warm) caramel hues or gold colored highlights.

Or Then go for light brown shades with (warm) caramel hues or gold colored highlights. do you have one in your skin warm tone Then choose a medium brown with warm highlights in chestnut, hazelnut, caramel or maroon glace shades.

Then choose a medium brown with warm highlights in chestnut, hazelnut, caramel or maroon glace shades. do you have one in your skin olive colored Or cold undertoneGo for a cool brown with ash highlights like mocha or coffee.

‘Solid’ dark brown hair. photo Charlotte Messman

Incidentally, grays without highlights can also be very beautiful.

butter cream blonde

do you like to keep it blonde, is butter cream blonde Maybe something for you. This hair color is perfect for women over 50 or anyone with gray hair growth, The base of this hair color is a warm golden or creamy blonde. highlighted And low light ones that are close to your own natural hair color to blend in with your gray hair (grey blending). Some hairdressers recommend not going for permanent hair colors for the base, but for semi-permanent versions to protect your hair as much as possible. The technique here is again basic plus balayage.

Other mouth-watering yummy hair colors

In addition to brownie batter cream and buttercream blonde, hair color trends for summer 2023 reveal even more mouth-wateringly delicious hues:

milk tea : Beige hair color with light brown and blonde highlights for a milk tea effect. If you don’t have light hair color, you have to bleach first.

: Beige hair color with light brown and blonde highlights for a milk tea effect. If you don’t have light hair color, you have to bleach first. Bronde Latte : A proprietary maroon base with light highlights.

: A proprietary maroon base with light highlights. tiramisu: A chestnut brown base (inspired by the Italian dessert tiramisu) with highlights in warm creamy shades that progressively lighten towards the ends.

