Br’Oz promises new music for 20-year show and prepares with dance classes and aesthetic procedures: ‘Unique experience’ | Campinas and Region

To the g1, the band detailed the intense preparation in Campinas (SP) with dance classes, aesthetic procedures and slimming spa, with the help of a team composed of at least 35 professionals. The presentation promises to unite classic hits with new compositions, including a song made especially for the commemorative date, bringing a “unique experience” to fans.

“If we’re going to do other shows, we don’t know. What we’re sure of is that we’re not going to do a show like this anymore. This 20-year one is a unique experience”, says Jhean.

The group received the report on a Thursday afternoon, right after the first dance rehearsal for the new show. Remembering the steps and resuming the willingness to sing and dance for hours, as they did in 2003, is one of the biggest challenges for the reunion, say the boys.

“Even today, at a certain age and at another time, when we’re together doing this work, the energy starts to swirl around. The fact of being together changes everything, there’s an energy that circulates between us and it’s nice to be able to relive that . Memory comes back, muscles have memories, everything has memories”, reports André.

Professor Robson Mano, known for working with celebrities such as Claudia Leitte and Sandy, is in charge of the choreographies. Once the interview was over, the team responsible for aesthetic care at Br’Oz was already waiting in the next room to continue the work towards the “2.0 version” of the singers.

“It’s going back to the very beginning, care, gym, aesthetics, the look. You really need all these sectors working well for that pop star feeling to come. (…) It transcends music, right? It’s a show , a show!”, adds André Marinho.

musical references

The new version of Br’Oz, however, is not restricted to appearance. More mature after 20 years of experience in the music business, the members also see themselves influenced by new artists, and claim to have a more solid relationship with fans.

According to the boys, singers like Bruno Mars, Seu Jorge, Alexandre Pires, Justin Timberlake and Backstreet Boys were great references in the creative process of the 20-year presentation and also of the new songs. Not left out, of course, are the boybands that continue to draw crowds.

“BTS is a South Korean phenomenon; Now United, which is not a boyband, but it has a very similar format. It exists and will exist forever, because it is part of world music. We’re talking from Jackson 5 to New Kids on the Block, Menudos… Being a representative of this market in Brazil, and recognized as one of the main ones, is very rewarding for us”, says Jhean.

Even with a new musical scene, two decades were not enough to diminish the admiration of the fans, whose lives were marked by the group’s releases.

“The fans follow each other’s work, and we have the opportunity to be closer. And that doesn’t take away that fan thing, the anxiety for the meet and greet, for the show, for the experience of 20 years. There are people who are always with us, but when we paint something as a group, they are there with the same determination”, explains Matheus.

“From our side, we receive this love and affection and this makes us want to improve more and more. The market is new, different, things are different, so this serves as fuel for us to always want the best. better,” says Oscar.

