Bruce Willis became world famous in the 80’s and 90’s die Hard-Movies. After the third, in 1995, Willis’ character John McClane went silent for years. until he made his comeback in 2007 live Free or Die Hard.

die Hard Inextricably linked with the name Bruce Willis. Willis has already played Agent John McClane five times, always dealing with dangerous madmen.

live Free or Die Hard

live Free or Die Hard is the fourth film in the series from 2007. This time terrorists have hacked some US government computers.

All traces seem to lead to young hacker Matt (JUSTIN LONG). until John McClane shows up at her door to teach her a lesson.

It is then revealed that Matt is innocent. Not only that: the real culprits were even so daring as to kidnap John’s daughter.

Anyone who knows John McClane even a little bit knows this is a bad idea. Accompanied by Matt, he sets out to free his daughter and pay off the kidnappers.

Justin Long or Justin Timberlake?

Justin Long plays the role of hacker Matt. The role would have been closer to being played by Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake Isn’t the Only (Former) Teen Star Who Has Almost Been Inducted live Free or Die Hard Shown: Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson audition for the role of John McClane’s daughter Lucy. That role eventually went to Mary Elizabeth Winstead.