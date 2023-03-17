Bruna Griphao is detonated by allies after causing in the Game of Discord

O Game of Discord last Monday (13), on BBB 23, was full of bullshit and arguments between the brothers. Domitila, Fred, Cezar, Ricardo and Bruna staged several clashes during the dynamic.

Now, with more relaxed spirits, the doctor Amanda decided to give his opinion on what happened in the house yesterday. The blonde surprised when she said that Ricardo is not the only one with aggressive attitudes.

Amanda cites hypocrisy of colleagues who pass cloth to Bruna

In conversation with the fighter shoe facethe health professional detonated the ally Bruna Griphaohighlighting the hypocrisy of colleagues who point out the aggressiveness of Ricardo but they pass cloth when the actress does the same.

“There are other people who speak aggressively here as well. (…) Everyone knows what they feel in their position here in the game. I understand her side, but I have my side of seeing everything that happened there. Sometimes I see her talking the way Alface talks, but I also see her talking that way. So, when she talks about Lettuce, I don’t really agree. Because I also see her speaking more aggressively”, said the doctor. “I think it’s the same situation as Alface: it’s not out of malice, but the way of speaking ends up offending, and in the moment of reaction. Bruna feels judged for some of the things I say, but I’m giving my opinion, in my position in the game. But every time I say something, she judges me like I’m attacking her.” vented yet Amanda.

Finally, the MMA fighter compared the two, Bruna and Ricardo, saying that they always end up attacking each other. Sapato says it hasn’t happened to him yet, but he advised the blonde to talk to those confined and also pointed out that people have difficulty hearing.

The dynamics of the last Game of Discord brought back the famous ‘bucket’, in which those confined had to throw paint on the chosen person from the opposing group.