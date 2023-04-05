Bruna Marquezine wears a BRL 9,000 look at an event in California

Last Wednesday, October 26, Tiffany & Co. hosted an exclusive dinner to celebrate the launch of the new Tiffany Lock collection, presented by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru.

The event was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Female protagonist of the feature film ‘Besouro Azul’, which will premiere in 2023, she has been appearing a lot in events outside Brazil in recent times. This time, she attended a jewelry store event and chose a stunning look.

Stars including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Bruna Marquezine, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Blake Gray, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Noah Beck, Diego Boneta, Amelie Zilber, Giveon, Landon Barker, Adria Arjona, Eileen Gu, Demi Singleton, Miles Chamley-Watson, Kaitlyn Dever and more, attended the exclusive night, all wearing Tiffany & Co. Lock.

Bruna Marquezine wore a white dress with a crossed neckline, with a white print on a transparent background, in addition to roses drawn on the look. The look was from the Madga Butrym brand, valued at more than R$ 9.1 thousand.

