Bruno de Carvalho’s family united after separation and removal

After experiencing less good times in the relationship with Liliana and an alleged separation from the eldest daughter, Catarina, Bruno de Carvalho managed to bring the family back together. According to news, Catarina would not have liked to see her father on Big Brother. as well as his controversial performance. But that is now water under the bridge.

to read later

Angelina Jolie and the best sex ever with Denzel Washington

When choosing the best sex of her career, Angelina Jolie has no doubts that it was with Denzel Washington (…continue reading here)

Bruno de Carvalho, Liliana Almeida joined Catarina to celebrate the young woman’s twentieth birthday. As a souvenir, there was an image of a united family, which the former president of Sporting decided to share on social networks. “You are my world! You are part of me! How proud I am of you! 20 years! Just yesterday you were my baby who slept all the time on my chest! I love you!”, wrote Bruno de Carvalho, who also addressed a few words to his partner: “For my Queen, I had to have Princesses!”, he added. Catarina, the birthday girl, also responded to her father affectionately: “I like you so much, I love you very much”.

Text: Tiago Miguel Simões;

Image reproduced from Instagram

Follow Impala on Instagram