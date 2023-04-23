Bruno Gaga is remembered by the reality finalists

The most famous, loved and watched house in Brazil is approaching its last day of exhibition, in the year 2023. The BBB 23reality, hosted by Rede Globo, is already leaving a grandiose feeling of longing, even before its end. The thousands of fans, spread across the country, experience the anxiety for the final dispute, among the participants who remain in the game.

Saudosismo has already taken over the competitors, who have resisted a stressful, tense routine, tests, punishments and even walls. The attraction started with 20 participants, and later 02 more, chosen by the general public, in the glass house. Only 05 sisters, remain in the house, and continue on the final stretch.

BBB23: Sisters “already say they miss” the program. (Photo/Reproduction: BOL-UOL)

the sisters Larissa, Bruna, Amanda It is Aline, in a very relaxed and light way, they took the opportunity to dance in the external area of ​​the house, to the sound of beautiful music, selected by the program’s production. Gradually the conversation flowed and many memories began to emerge. One song, by the famous singer, Lady Gaga, was enough to deepen the nostalgia of a former participant in the program, Bruno Gaga.

Larissa, taking full advantage of the last moments in reality, sent a kiss to the former participant with a huge expression of affection. The sisters remained, for a long time, singing and dancing, while waiting for the program to air on Rede Globo.

Bruno Gaga, who woke up, the nostalgia, at the time of the dance, to everyone’s surprise, pressed the quit button. “It was my peak, I couldn’t take it anymore. I was feeling lost inside myself. I was very bad inside myself. I missed my parents, my family. I reached my limit. I couldn’t be myself . It hurts me a lot. I was suffering a lot”, said the ex-brother at the time.

Gaga, a pharmacy attendant, made it very clear, in the period, that she gave up of her own free will. BBB 23, in fact, will leave a big gap in Rede Globo’s programming.

