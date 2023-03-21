Bruno Mars will double at The Town, in São Paulo. Know the days!

On the 2nd of February, the The Town “broke the internet” with the announcement of star Bruno Mars as the headliner on September 10th. After the great excitement of the public with the artist and the record breaking hits on the website and social networks that came soon after the announcement, the festival meets the request of the fans and announces the double of Bruno Mars in its first edition. Now, he will also headline the Skyline stage on September 3rd.

The artist, owner of hits such as “Leave The Door Open”, “24K Magic” and “That’s What I Like”, is the most desired and awaited by fans of The Town and Rock in Rio on the social networks of both festivals .

Fans who want to guarantee a place in the first edition of the biggest music, culture and art festival in São Paulo can also organize themselves for general sales, which will open on April 18, at 7 pm, on the Ticketmaster website.

Read+: Celebrities enjoy Coldplay concert in São Paulo

When The Town published a teaser on social networks on February 2, even without having announced the artist, the term “Bruno Mars” was already trending on Twitter with the public betting on the singer as the attraction that would soon be released. Minutes after the confirmation, the festival was faced with a rain of interactions on the platforms, with “Bruno Mars” conquering the first place in the trending topics of Twitter in just nine minutes and, “The Town”, being the fifth most cited term by users .

On the festival’s website, the result is also impressive. If at Rock in Rio 2022 the results of the singer Justin Bieber’s ad had already been an overwhelming success, Bruno Mars’ numbers made the organization even happier: The Town’s website received 138% more hits than the Justin Bieber phenomenon at Rock in Rio. On Google, searches for “Bruno Mars” also had a huge spike in the hours following the disclosure.

HOW TO PLAN YOURSELF?

Planning will be the greatest ally of those who want to be part of history and given the success of The Town Card, the organization recommends that fans register in advance on the Ticketmaster platform, where the festival ticket sales will take place. On the last 14th, Rock World, the company responsible for The Town and Rock in Rio, had real confirmation of the public’s desire to have a festival of great magnitude in the capital when Ticketmaster sold 150,000 The Town Card — which is equivalent to to a lawn ticket, with no pre-set date and valid for one day of the event. The number reflects the absolute success and relevance that this event already has for the country. By the average number of sales of concert tickets in São Paulo, each person buys an average of 2.4 tickets.

Taking this into account and based on the number of people who were still in line after the sale closed, The Town Card had a potential sale of one million tickets in this first moment alone. That is, two complete The Town in terms of audience volume. This positions the festival as one of the biggest events in the history of the country, just behind Rock in Rio. The Town Card tickets sold out in just over three hours and people from absolutely every state purchased tickets. After the Paulistas, the Cariocas were the ones who bought the most, followed by the miners. And the public will still have a new opportunity to be part of this memorable experience with the general sale scheduled for April 18, at 7 pm, exclusively on the Ticketmaster website.

CONFIRMED WEIGHT NAMES

The festival already has as confirmed artists, Post Malone, Maroon 5, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Alok, Ludmilla, Garbage, Iza, Racionais & Orquestra Sinfônica Heliópolis, Criolo, Orochi, Luísa Sonza, NE-YO, Maria Rita, Wet Leg , Jão, Ney Matogrosso, among others. The Town takes place at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo, on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September 2023.

ABOUT BRUNO MARS

A fourteen-time Grammy Award winner and thirty-time award nominee, Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. times. Recently, Mars accepted the Album of the Year award on behalf of An Evening with Silk Sonic during the 2022 BET Awards.

Previously winning the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the super duo took home four awards, including Record of the Year for “Leave The Door Open”, Song of the Year for “Leave The Door Open”, Best R&B Performance for “Leave The Door Open” and Best R&B Song for “Leave The Door Open”. All these awards came after the song “Leave The Door Open” became Bruno’s 17th song to reach Multi-Platinum status. Mars’ 64th annual Grammy win for Record of the Year makes him only the second artist in Grammy history to win the category three times, following Simon and Garfunkel.

Bruno’s critically acclaimed “Leave The Door Open” rose from #3 to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his eighth #1. position.

“24K Magic” marked their highest first-week sales debut, remaining in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for an impressive 44 consecutive weeks. The first hit single “24K Magic” is certified four times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America certification) and the follow-up hit “That’s What I Like” is certified six times platinum. “That’s What I Like” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his seventh No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and his first No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it stayed at No. 1 for 19 consecutive weeks.

Her big collaboration with Cardi B, “Finesse,” rocketed to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has climbed the charts since its debut at #35 and followed Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” as the second leap from #35 to #3 in Hot 100 history. The remix also marked Mars’ fifteenth Hot 100 top 10 and fourteenth Hot 100 top 5.

Additionally, Bruno Mars became the first male and third artist overall to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits on each of his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.

Bruno is also the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100 Top 5 with “That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk”. This makes him the only artist to have a four and six times platinum single from the same album. Honorably, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his #1 hits and had a #1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums. With seven No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, Mars ranked first among male artists with the most No. 1s on the Hot 100 chart this decade, extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem and The Weeknd.

In the years 017 and 2018, Bruno Mars traveled the world with the “24K Magic World” tour, which sold more than 1 million tickets in a single day. In 2015, Bruno dominated the music charts with the hit single “Uptown Funk”, taking home three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts for the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!