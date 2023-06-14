Brussels Agency for cleaning up after advertising with nitrous oxide: “Don’t throw it on the street, but take it to the recycling park” (Brussels)

Propreté.Brussels, the Brussels agency for cleanliness, calls on the residents of Brussels not to throw their used nitrous oxide cartridges in the street, but to recycle them. There is no mention of containment on the latest poster.

“Self-medicate, but do it cleanly,” writes a Twitter user alongside a photo of the latest campaign by Propreté.Brussels, or Net.Brussel in Dutch. The poster reads ‘Laughing Gas’ in large letters and a tip for users: “Don’t throw used cartridges on the street or in public waste bins, but take them to a recycling centre”.

Good for the environment, but an important message is missing from the poster. No mention is made of the dangers of nitrous oxide, a drug that is becoming increasingly popular among youth and which the federal government is considering banning.

Brussels’ Minister of Public Sanitation Alain Maron (Eccolo), responded to the poster via Twitter and said that it had not been validated by his cabinet. “It’s really problematic. We’ve asked for it to be suspended and we’ve asked for warnings to be added to it.”

