Brussels Fire Brigade notices a remarkable trend: people stuck in metro gates (Brussels)

Remarkable trend among the Brussels fire brigade: freeing people from the gates that close the metro at night. This has happened three times in the last three months.

We can’t hear Brussels fire brigade spokesman Walter Derrieuw scratching his hair on the phone. He doesn’t know how it happened, or what happened to the victims. He can only count them: three interventions in the past three months, three interventions in which people had to be freed because they were stuck at the metro gate.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday at 4.30 am. A man’s leg got stuck in roller shutters that closed Haleport Metro station overnight. Deriev’s hypothesis: “It is probably a homeless person who spent the night against the fence. Perhaps while he was sleeping his foot entered one of those holes in the gate and when the gate opened he dragged it with him.

© Fire Brigade Brussels

Whatever it is, the pictures of the fire brigade that are shared on social media look spectacular. The man hangs from the ceiling and four firemen try to rescue him. He was taken to the hospital under mug escort. Before liberation, the electricity had to be turned off, and so were the technical services of the police and the transport company STIB.

Astonished

Three months ago, something similar happened at the Porte de Namur metro station with a man who was under the influence of alcohol, and last week there was another incident at the Sint-Gillisvoorplein station. It’s always the same principle. “To be clear, they are not passengers,” says van Hamme, one of STIB, “but people who are lying against the gates for some reason or the other, or who are struggling to enter the station. And are surprised by the automatic opening. After all, those gates are opened remotely in the morning when metro traffic resumes.

She also cannot tell much about this. The exact circumstances have not yet been clarified. In STIB they classify it under ‘vandalism’. No one can tell why this happened three times in a short period of time recently. Did anything like this happen before March? “In any case, I had never experienced it before,” says Derrieuw.