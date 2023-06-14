Brussels residents still go short on their GP (Brussels)

The Joint Community Commission (GGC) wants to encourage the people of Brussels with an awareness campaign to visit the GP more often and annually for medical check-ups. The use of the Global Medical Dossier, which contains patient data and is managed by a doctor, shows that Brussels residents still go for medical check-ups less often than Flemish and Vaal residents. As a result, medical specialists or the emergency service are called more often.

The latest figures for 2020 on the number of residents of Brussels with the Global Medical File show that 64 percent of Brussels’ population have one. It was 76 percent in Wallonia and 86 percent in Flanders. There are also differences within the region. For example, the percentage of residents with a global medical file is highest in the municipality of Sint-Jans-Mollenbeek (73 percent) and lowest in Ixelles (51 percent). Nearly 30 percent of Brussels residents had no contact with a GP in 2020.

The specific demographic characteristics of Brussels may explain these figures, as the capital has a large proportion of migrants. Furthermore, residents of Brussels often have to cross many barriers to obtain medical care. These are barriers that may be economic, practical or cultural in nature.

sensitization campaign

For these reasons, the GGC is launching an awareness campaign for the residents of Brussels “to remind them that the GP plays a central role”. “The GP plays a central and trusted role in the management of patient health. He knows his patients well, follows them over years and helps them avoid hasty consultation with a specialist. For this approach Thanks to this, patients are better informed about their health history and care and can better manage their health. Patients also benefit from better reimbursement of their health care costs if they have a global medical record, says the GGC. Get.

The awareness campaign will be visible on the streets of Brussels and on social media. In the video clip, the GGC wants a Brussels doctor to talk about the benefits of regular visits to the GP. More information about the campaign can be found on the website www.doctorbrussels.be