Bruxish and Mega-Medicham will debut in Pokémon GO at the Festival of Colors 2023

The month of March It has started busy in Pokémon GO with the new raid bosses and the Featured Pokemon Hour. In addition, this same weekend we will be able to get Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop shinies thanks to the event Target Capture.

Speaking of events, I know. have presented all the details of one of the upcoming celebrations that will take place in Pokémon GO. Its about Festival of Colorswhich is back this 2023 with the debuts of Bruxish and Mega-Medicham. I will tell you more details below.

Event date: Wednesday March 8 at 10:00 – Tuesday March 14 at 20:00 (local time). 🗓

How to get Bruxish and Mega-Medicham in Pokémon GO

This is everything we need to know about the creatures coming to the game for the first time:

Bruxish: will appear in the wild and 1-star raids for the duration of the event. 🐟

will appear in the wild and 1-star raids for the duration of the event. 🐟 Mega Medicham: will be in Mega Raids from the start of the event until March 21. 👊🏻

More features of the Festival of Colors 2023

In addition to the debuts, the event brings us a lot of things:

Smeargle could appear shiny when taking photos of our Pokémon. 👨🏻‍🎨 ✨

when taking photos of our Pokémon. 👨🏻‍🎨 ✨ New Collection Challenge . Your rewards will be 20,000 XP and a Lure Module. 🔎

. Your rewards will be 20,000 XP and a Lure Module. 🔎 New Color Thrower Pose Available in the in-game store. 🕺🏼

Available in the in-game store. 🕺🏼 colorful surprises near the PokeStops. ❓

near the PokeStops. ❓ Bonuses: Bait Modules will last 3 hours. ⏳

Bait Modules will last 3 hours. ⏳ Bonuses: friendship will rise twice as fast. ✅

Color Thrower Pose

Pokémon that will appear

These are the creatures that we will see in the game during the celebration:

In the wild: Galar Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Lickitung, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Burmy, Stunky, Bruxish and Zigzagoon. 🌿

Galar Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Lickitung, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Burmy, Stunky, Bruxish and Zigzagoon. 🌿 In 1-star raids: Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie and Bruxish. ⭐️

Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie and Bruxish. ⭐️ In 3-star raids: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal, Druddigon. ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal, Druddigon. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ In 5-star raids: Ho-Oh. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Ho-Oh. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mega Raids: Mega Medicham. 👊🏻

Mega Medicham. 👊🏻 In field research tasks: Alolan Grimer, Castform, Burmy, and Oricorio. 🔎

Bruxish Mega Medicham

And here comes the information about this new Pokémon GO event. What do you think of him? Festival of Colors 2023? I am not going to pass up the opportunity to register Bruxish in my Pokédex.

Before finishing, I remind you that A new season has already begun in the GO Combat League. If you are interested, you can consult your calendar and rewards in the news that I prepared the other day.