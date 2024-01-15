BTS and Stray Kids’ Jungkook win awards at People’s Choice Awards

BTS’s Jungkook and K-pop group Stray Kids win awards at the People’s Choice Awards!

Jungkook won in the “Male Artist” category, becoming the first Asian artist to receive the award. This year’s People’s Choice Awards “Male Artist of the Year” category faced stiff competition from stars like Morgan Wallen, who has scored the most No. 1s on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2023, and Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Drake, who have Was among the 2 to 4 most listened to artists last year on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform.

She was also nominated in three other categories: Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for her first official solo single, “Seven” (2023), which featured American rapper Latto.

Stray Kids became the winners of the “Group/Duo” category against Dan + Shay, Fuerza Resida, Grupo Frontera, Jonas Brothers, Old Dominion, Paramore and K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together.

Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 album chart twice last year with their albums “5-Star” (2023) and “Rock-Star” (2023).

The People’s Choice Awards have been held annually since 1975 and honor artists from a variety of fields including film, television and music. The public chooses the winners.