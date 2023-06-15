BTS’ autobiography will be available in 23 languages ​​including Dutch

will be released next month Beyond the Story: 10 Years of BTS Records, It will be an autobiography of the seven members of BTS that will tell the story of the group from before their debut in 2013 to the present day. The book is originally published in Korean, but will soon appear in editions in 22 other languages, including Dutch.

BTS officially exists for 10 years from June 13, 2023. To celebrate, the seven-piece group recently released a new song, their home city of Seoul has all kinds of festivities going on and you can watch old concerts for free for an entire day. Next month the members will have icing on the cake in the form of their own autobiography.

Beyond the Story: 10 Years of BTS Records

Book Beyond the Story: 10 Years of BTS Records will be released on July 9, 2023, exactly 10 years after BTS announced the official name of their fandom, ARMY. In the book, the seven members of BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – will talk about their experiences during the past decade. He is assisted by journalist Kim Myeong-seok.

The book will have seven chapters. In addition, each chapter will discuss a different period of his career. Thus the first chapter is named soul, is the city all the members moved to at a young age to pursue their dreams. the name of the second chapter is why we exist, Then follow chapter 3: love hate armyChapter 4: from inside to outsideChapter 5: a flight that never ends, Chapter 6: bts world And finally Chapter 7: we are,

23 languages

The book was originally written in Korean, but will be available immediately in 22 translated versions. These are Japanese, German, Romanian, Hungarian, Indonesian, Bulgarian, Slovak, Spanish, Greek, Italian, English, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Thai, Vietnamese, French, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Filipino . , Croatian and Dutch.