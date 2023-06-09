BTS New Single – “Take Two”

For BTS and their fans, 2023 is a special year. The group debuted in 2013 with the album 2 cool 4 school, the beginning of a successful career. Ten years and many records later, they are indispensable in the South Korean music landscape. Last year he took a temporary break, on the one hand because he had to complete his military service, on the other hand to pursue his passion. Last month, BTS released “The Planet” and today they bring us a birthday present in the form of “Take Two”.

“Take Two” should usher in a new chapter for the group, although we also hear several references to their past. BTS starts off with a warm guitar riff, after which Jungkook and Jimin take us into their story with their beautiful vocals. He asked ‘Will you stay?’ Expressed his fear with phrases like. / Will you go?’, wondering if his fans would still be there after his break. They finally reach that realization themselves during the chorus, which is so beautifully expressed by V with ‘When I get you by my side/Along the road we walk together’. The fans he picked up along the way will be able to wait, especially after this beautiful tribute to him. BTS no longer sounds like ten years ago, there has been a clear evolution in both lyrics and sound. They’re more confident and sound more optimistic, too, just like this “Take Two,” which has a cozy, summery vibe.

