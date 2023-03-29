BTS’s Jimin and Lana Del Rey set to debut new albums in Billboard’s Top 3

Quality seal! Lana Del Rey It is Jiminof BTSare rated to have great premieres with your recent projects. Is that the first projections already show that both artists, who released albums last Friday (24), should debut the albums directly on Billboard 200 Top 3.

According to previous data from the Hiys Daily Doublealso known as HDD, Jimin should debut his first solo EP in number position #2while Lana Del Rey has everything to occupy third place. The top of the parade follows with the singer Morgan Wallen.

So let’s go to the numbers? According to the specialized site, “FACE”, debut artist’s album k-popaims for a #2 debut on the US album chart with over 125,000 units in its first week. That gives him the biggest sales week for a Korean soloist in history.

Meanwhile, the already acclaimed “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”in Lanapoints to a debut at #3 on the US chart, accounting for no less than 120,000 units in the first seven daysits biggest sales week since “Ultraviolence” About that, Morgan Wallen. adds up to more than 195,000 copies of “One Thing At A Time”.

names like SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus It is fall out Boy are also expected to appear in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week with their latest work. Elected to Best Composer of the 21st Century for the “Rolling Stone”, Del Rey released his new album which features 16 brand new tracks.

O “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” brings partnerships with jon batistethe biggest winner of the last edition of the Grammy, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith It is tommy genesis. The production of the new material is in charge of Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff (one of the right arms of Taylor Swift), Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and Benji. The last complete project that fans could enjoy from the artist was the “Blue Banisters”launched in October 2021.

Meanwhile, who held the position of #1 on Spotifythis Monday (27), with “Like Crazy”stands out with his first solo project in parallel to BTS, “FACE”. The track was released last Friday (24th), along with the EP and accompanied by a cinematic clip.

besides the lead singlethe EP of Jimin arrived accompanied by six tracks and features the production of Pdogg, Ghstloop, Supreme Boi, BLVSH and Evan. In addition, three songs from the work have compositions co-written by his groupmate. MRI. A true success!