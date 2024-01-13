Buc-ee’s Thermos Dethrones Stanley’s Pink for Valentine’s Day, Did You Already Know This?

Until a few days ago, Stanley Thermos fever caused customers to line up for hours outside Target stores to get their hands on a collaboration pink edition product. Starbucks, but it seems like it’s a thing The past, since the novelty Buc-ee’s thermos for Valentine’s Day.

The famous beaver glass is pink and white and shows the beaver Buc-ee’s With a heart around her head is the phrase: “Book-ease Will Never Break My Heart.”

On social networks, many people have started showing it famous thermosBut others are already complaining about not getting it, meaning it seems to be out of stock.

What is Buc-ee?

Buc-ee’s is a convenience store and gas station chain with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and others. The company, based in Lake Jackson, Texas, is owned by Arch “Beaver” Aplin III and Don Vasek.

madness of glass has gone far beyond the madness of Stanley at Starbucks and TargetSince the thermos Yukon Outfitters with reasons Valentine’s DayIs a favorite of children and adults.

Social media users claim that it is now impossible to find a thermos in the branches of the “world’s largest gas station”, but they already sell it in such places EBAY At least double the price.

He Buc-ee’s Thermos for Valentine’s DayCombines with many items from famous brands like tee shirtsCoolers, sandals, mugs, and much more.