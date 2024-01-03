Buena Vista Restaurant: The meeting of tradition and culinary avant-garde in Gurabo – BrandStudio

Turabo is nestled between hills and blue sky in the valley, reflecting the contrast between the landscape of highways and urban development. Buena Vista RestaurantA place for gastronomy connoisseurs.

Luis Dana, owner of Buena Vista restaurant, says he inherited his culinary delights from his father, who has already made his mark on Condado with Ropa Vieja Grill and Havana Bar & Grill.

Established in July 2023, this culinary space dedicated to Creole cuisine with international fusion arose from the need to expand the gastronomic offer in Gurabo, specifically from the enclave of Ciudad Jardín, where the dining room is located.

Upon crossing its threshold, we are greeted by an atmosphere that balances modernity with warmth; Places that invite conversation between friends and loved ones are associated with good food. Around 60 people can enjoy lunch or dinner in a spacious setting. The decoration, with simple but beautiful lines, moves along without overshadowing the true protagonist: the gastronomy. It also includes a terrace that offers a spectacular view of the Gurbana part of the Luquillo mountain range.

Its owner says the concept is unusual in the region: part restaurant, part winery, with more than 140 wine labels selected by Dana himself, and in part meat marketWhich provides the highest quality cuts.

Buena Vista Restaurant’s executive chef, Mark Cruz, is the creator of a menu that celebrates elevated Creole cuisine with international influences from Spanish, Peruvian, Italian and Asian cuisine. His experience in kitchens in Puerto Rico and the United States, including Lemongrass and Bodegar, is evident in each dish. With a commitment to quality, the Buena Vista team works with fresh products of the highest standard to bring to life creations that evoke the love of grandma’s kitchen, but with a contemporary touch, says Cruz.

Star Dish, The Buena Vista RiceBalances the subtlety of ginger and soy sauce with Puerto Rican seasonings, creating an authentic Sweet And Salty Which leaves a soft and honeyed texture on the palate. It’s a perfect representation of the dining room’s philosophy: Creole cuisine with an international lineage.

We cannot miss mentioning the sweet and salty Salmon Honey MisoThe Kan Kan Chop Its skin roasted to perfect point, and with pieces of meat mainwhich will convince even the most skeptical person. PizzataWith home-made flour, it has made a place in the hearts of eaters. rum fashionedA cocktail made from three-star Ron del Barrilto, from a bar where generous hospitality is served, just 30 minutes from San Juan.

The restaurant, knowing its demanding clientele, offers an experience that goes beyond the mere act of eating. with wine tasting pairs From Chefs Cruz and Dana, parallel to the operations of the dining room, and classes that promise to enrich the palate, the team seeks to not only satisfy, but educate and delight their guests.

Open from Sunday to Wednesday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from Thursday to Saturday until 10:00 PM, Buena Vista Restaurant invites you to discover why eating well is a way to live well Is. They have lunch specials Tuesday through Friday, happy hours From Aperol spritzes to Stella Artois almost every day, 60 parking spaces and the opportunity to hold private events in both the dining room and its terrace, which can seat up to 100 people.

The establishment is open to the general public and you do not need to make a reservation, but if you prefer, you can call 787-714-8852 or follow their social networks on Facebook and Instagram under the name Buena Vista Gurabo Are.