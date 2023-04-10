Buffons League: The tournament created “by a warm-up” and that comes “to save LoL”

Created from practically nothing and the result of a warm-up at dawn after some games between Team LVP and Team Esportmaniacos, the Buffons League is a reality. This tournament, which will feature a large part of the faces of the League of Legends community and other Riot Games titles, starts this Monday with a format and rules that are quite new and attractive to the viewer.

To deepen the competition, We have spoken with Bloop, who is part of the commissioner of the Buffons League and with KOI Sevilleone of the tournament participants who will be in the El Método team and who has been one of the ‘insiders’ of the community with his direct reports from the market and updating the possible teams and participants of the same.

When will the teams show up?

The young Galician answered this question, and as you may have also seen in the official account of the Buffons League, there is already a fixed date: “On Monday, on Esportmaniacos live, we will announce the 18 teams that will be part of the tournament”. Several of them have been announced, or have been seen in the scrims they have been playing over the past few days.

Some teams that seem confirmed are the following:

Team LVP

Team Esportmaniacs

rioters

team goggles

The method

femnatic

Charge for Tweeting

BAD Influence

chinagap

We also talked to our two interviewees about the teams and who they viewed as favourites. With a different perspective each one, commissioner and player, they give us their keys at this point:

KOI Seville: “Depending on who you ask in my team, they will tell you one thing or another. If you ask me, I’ll tell you that we’re the covered team and if you ask F1re, they’ll tell you that we’re going to blow up the league. I’m having a good time and I think people are liking the content. As for teams, Team Gafas can be dangerous, but more than teams, I think it can be some particular players either by level or because they have been former professional players. It will depend on whether tryhardean or not. I don’t think it’s a problem for the league, but for the team they play for. People know the purpose of the league, which is to create fun and entertainment, although it is normal that some competition can be generated.

bloop: “Win, I don’t know who can win it, because we are going to bitch all the teams. We want there to be equality, that anyone can win but above all, that all this is focused on the content. Some teams are already doing it, such as Team Esportmaniacos or Team LVP, special mention to Wolk and his decision on which team he will compete for in the end, I liked that a lot.

There are also other teams like BAD Influence are putting out statements on their Twitter account and that’s pretty cool. I would also like to stress that we will have representation from teams made up of players from other non-League of Legends games, such as Wild Rift and TFT.”

Competition Rules

These rules, known by the various direct and messages of the commissioner and presidents are as follows.

The teams decide when the matches are played and the format of the matches . The matches will be announced by the league before each day. If no deal is reached, it will go to a Bo3 on Summoner’s Rift. It can be played both on the Rift and on the Aram map, even a 1vs. 1.

The teams only p They can sign a player after losing the previous day. Each player can only spend one day in this team. The league reserves the right to assess each case individually to guarantee an even and competitive league

At least one person from each team must broadcast the game live

Each team may play a maximum of two official games per week. Each team has the freedom to scrim against whoever they want and when they want. Scrims must also be broadcast by at least one member of each team.

If a team does not play a day, it will be automatically expelled from the competition

All formal complaints will be presented live on Discord

*These rules are subject to change throughout the days

In our chat with Bloop and KOI Sevilla, we also asked them about the rules and they told us which is their favorite rule.

bloop: “What I think is very accurate, especially for the continuity of the league, is that the days are windows and not exact days so that people can play and the league does not die in two weeks. Added to this rule, I also really like that the teams can choose the format in which that day is played, since if there are no people, they can play a three for three or one against one on the ARAM map”.

KOI Seville: “The one I like the most is that if a team does not play a day, it is currently eliminated. There are many facilities so that people can organize and play the games, also the game modes, from five for five to one against one, an Aram… If all the facilities are put in and you still don’t play, you won’t They will be very interested in continuing in the competition”.

What began as a “warm up” at dawn, has exceeded any kind of expectation

In a few hours, the Buffons League was on everyone’s lips, and the run run generated around the competition was enormous. The two Esportmaniacos programs in which they spoke for a large part of this tournament were key for people to have that hype, And to that we must add the great support of Riot, either in the tournament itself having a team or helping the organization itself:

“Riot has surprised me for good. Beyond the team, they have extended their hands to help us in everything that was necessary. They are getting very involved and that they are going to have interesting games with many narratives like against BAD Influence, and they are the ones that I see most at the top from day one, and I think it is quite good for the continuity of the league that they continue to be here and that they can promote it by being in the client, for example”. Bloop told us.

Total, more than 100 people from the sector are involved, so we will see many illustrious faces in the various teams in the league. Dreaming is free, as the Spanish proverb would say, and asking KOI Sevilla about content creators in the world, or more mainstream that could participate in the league, they would like to see Ibai Llanos with Reven, Barbe or Knekro, just as they do in from time to time in their live shows.

Objectives: That the league endures and “save LoL”

Looking at the regulations and the comments of both content creators and Discussing Quietly, it seems that the objective is more than clear: may the league endure. At the moment, a good aura has been created around the Buffons League and the rules that they have implemented make everything go in this direction. With all hype created, there have even been “conversations to make the final in a face-to-face tournament”.

Regarding the topic of “saving LoL”, the young Galician journalist left us with this reflection: “The way I see it, It’s a bit of a meme, and also a reality. Many of us thought that this year seemed like it was going to be a boom with things like the arrival of KOI and Heretics in the LEC, or the Super League, and perhaps it has been a downturn considering the expectations. For a long time the community was asked to come together to do something, and the Buffons League is achieving this goal, building bridges to bring the League of Legends community together.”