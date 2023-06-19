Build a career? That’s just stupid. don’t start before you’re 50

Unfortunately, this is no longer news, but it struck me again last week: young people are suffering from stress, psychological problems and the pressure to perform.

At the end of 2021, research has shown that half (!) of students experience psychological complaints such as anxiety and depression. Next, the Trimbos Institute conducted five months of qualitative research into the pressure to perform among young students, which at least 70 percent (!) of them say they feel. Short summary: Young people are overburdened, they feel pressured to achieve and everything they do should have a purpose. An entire generation being gripped by stress breaks my heart.

The Trimbos researchers advise all those young people to “take more breathing space” — duh. I would say: spend less time on your phone: I think the biggest sources of stress for young people are ‘oh how successful we are’ influencers, perfect bodies and endless scrolling. And then I would advise: postpone your career as much as possible. Keep freewheeling as long as possible. Why? OK, here’s why.

1 People who rise to the top at a young age rarely end up well.

Think Michael Jackson, Siewert van Leyden and Macaulay Culkin – to name a few random examples. Everyone spends all day looking up your name, hoping you’re already on drugs or you’re already in the gutter.

2 Late bloomers are often very nice people too.

Think Michelle Yeoh, Johan Remkes, George Clooney, Marcel van Roosmalen, Hillary Clinton and Andreas Knoppert.

3 You should not think about the fact that you have already reached your peak at the age of 30.

Only then can it go down. Anyhow, I am very happy that at the age of 53, I have not yet seen a single peak and all that is yet to come. In any case, I wish everyone that until you’re 30, all you have to worry about is which particular beer you should try again, your best friend’s dates. About and whether you should set an alarm, if you don’t have to get out of bed at 11 o’clock, come on. never grow up.

4 Careers are stupid too.

You do best when you are young. Propper behind the bar at a Beyoncé concert in Cherso, teaching math to a sailboat full of young people, picking grapes in Land van Kuijk and Maasduinen.

5 There is absolutely nothing wrong with being the boss of something, having a company with employees, or holding an important position.

to wear clothes! That word alone! Then you have to behave yourself, wear representative clothes, fill out excel sheets, sit in boring meetings and wake up every morning at half past six – hell. and stress! A 28 year old young man who considers himself very important and takes out his anger on the trainee. Lots of money and lots of time is a lot more fun than lots of money and no time.

6 It’s lonely at the top.

There is no one to call you for advice. Your friends don’t understand what you do anyway and people start avoiding you on birthdays – and rightfully so.

7 If you start a career at a young age, you can’t switch now – then you’re stuck.

If you haven’t accomplished much yet, you can shamelessly call your boss a jerk and resign. and retrain as a forest ranger, learn Spanish and become a tour guide or Harry Styles’ PA. If you are a successful young man, you are in a golden cage and you will never be able to get out. I know successful people who have been in the same position since the age of forty (!) – imagine.

8 Having a career at an older age is very hip.

More and more young people are practicing ‘quiet quitting’. This means that they refuse to work overtime on structural grounds and refuse to work more than what is stated in their contract. If you do not want to make a career till the age of 50, then you can start living till then. Besides, there are a lot of jobs out there – ask for a pay raise and take your time. It is always possible to shout to your employees with a tie (!).

9 Anyway there will be no more pension in thirty years time.

So you have to keep working till you are 88 years old. Then you still have thirty years after your 50th birthday! chill.

10 Having an aging boss is even better.

It’s better for everyone. Older bosses do less crazy things than younger ones, know the difference between corrupt and non-corrupt and are better at lying and cheating, they keep their cool (see Angela Merkel) and you can get away with them so easily. Do not love – ideal. The older you get, the less stupid things you do – Donald Trump really being the only exception.

11 If everyone starts making a career from the age of fifty, then older people will also get a chance in the labor market.

Now HR departments rarely see employees over 50 because they themselves are so young and wild. If everyone doesn’t start taking their work seriously by the age of 50, they’ll just have to take it for granted – our one big conspiracy against HR of all kinds!

12 We are all living for 100 years these days.

So there is actually a lot of career time. In fact, start slowing down in high school. Feel free to give it a few more years. Sitting is the new career plan.

Bloom late – then you always have something to look forward to.