Bukele’s party Nuevas Ideas wins 28 mayoral posts in El Salvador

AME5043. San Salvador (El Salvador), 03/03/2024.- Nayib Bukele, President of EL Salvador, shows his voting certificate with his wife, Gabriela de Bukele, at the polling station located on Avenida Olímpica in San Salvador (The Savior) this Sunday. , Bukele cast his vote in municipal elections and the Central American Parliament (Parliament) on Sunday afternoon, with his Nuevas Ideas (NI) party the main favourite. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

ruling party New Ideas (NI), President’s Nayib BukeleWill rule in 28 municipalities of guard of clan 44According to the election results officially released this Friday Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The President of the Collegiate Unit, Dora Esmeralda Martínez, explained in detail during a message to the press, in which she concluded the final scrutiny of the Municipal and Central American Parliament (Parliament) elections on March 3, that Nuevas Ideas obtained 26 mayoralties and 2 seats. Did. Coalition with the Party for Democratic Change (CD).

According to Judge Martínez, Bukele’s party, led by his cousin, also won 13 deputies for Parlesne. efe

