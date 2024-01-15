Bukele’s party Nuevas Ideas wins 28 mayoral posts in El Salvador

ruling party New Ideas (NI), President’s Nayib BukeleWill rule in 28 municipalities of guard of clan 44According to the election results officially released this Friday Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The President of the Collegiate Unit, Dora Esmeralda Martínez, explained in detail during a message to the press, in which she concluded the final scrutiny of the Municipal and Central American Parliament (Parliament) elections on March 3, that Nuevas Ideas obtained 26 mayoralties and 2 seats. Did. Coalition with the Party for Democratic Change (CD).

According to Judge Martínez, Bukele’s party, led by his cousin, also won 13 deputies for Parlesne. efe